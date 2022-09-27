Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,063 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.81 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

