Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.2% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.90 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

