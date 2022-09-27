Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $307.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.