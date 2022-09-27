Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VBK stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

