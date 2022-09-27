Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

