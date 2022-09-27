Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.