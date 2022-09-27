Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after acquiring an additional 551,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.