Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA opened at $290.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $289.12 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

