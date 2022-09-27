Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.42 and its 200 day moving average is $248.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

