Allworth Financial LP Has $98,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,252,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

