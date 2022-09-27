Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

