Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lowered by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

