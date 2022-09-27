Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after purchasing an additional 551,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

