Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

