BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

