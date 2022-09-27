Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

