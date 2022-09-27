Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day moving average of $248.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

