Sabal Trust CO Purchases 1,642 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.