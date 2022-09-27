Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 70,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.86 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.83.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

