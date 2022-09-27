Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

