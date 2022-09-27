Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Trimmed by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

