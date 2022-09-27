HighMark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

