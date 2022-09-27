Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

