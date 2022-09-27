Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $94.94 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,236,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $94,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.