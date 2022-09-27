Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $94.94 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,236,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $94,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $81.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
