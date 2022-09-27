Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.