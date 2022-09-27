Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.35-$7.95 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $726,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

