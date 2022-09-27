Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 3,595 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

