Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 334,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.62 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.