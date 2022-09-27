Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 665 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

