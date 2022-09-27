11,591 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 124.24%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

