Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Cut by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.4% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.39 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.