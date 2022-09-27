Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 301 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
