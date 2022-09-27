Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 665 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

