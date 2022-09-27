Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $2,286,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

