Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Cut by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.39 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

