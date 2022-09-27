Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VTV stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.39 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

