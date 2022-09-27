Ellevest Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 294,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 111,540 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.