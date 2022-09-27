Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.5% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $88,471,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,941,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

COST opened at $480.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

