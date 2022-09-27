Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of COST opened at $480.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.