Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 6.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

