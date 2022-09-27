Ellevest Inc. Sells 214 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

