AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

