AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %
ABBV stock opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.