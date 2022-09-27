AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 796,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $11,645,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

ABBV opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

