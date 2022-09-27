Well Done LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 796,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,812,000 after buying an additional 51,017 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

