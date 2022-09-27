Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 546 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.