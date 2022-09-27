Eidelman Virant Capital Has $59,000 Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $112,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

