Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 14,573 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

