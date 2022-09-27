Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,172,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

