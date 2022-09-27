Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

GD stock opened at $220.43 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.22.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

