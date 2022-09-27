Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.37. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a current ratio of 15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 101.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

